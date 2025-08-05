JoCo Homebuying: The sneaky power of a “starter neighborhood”

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Everyone loves a desirable zip code. But sometimes, the smartest move is the one that doesn’t make headlines. Yet.



Enter the starter neighborhood.



These are the areas that aren’t trendy. They don’t have a brunch spot on every corner. But what they DO have is potential.



Here’s why a “less obvious” neighborhood might be your real estate secret weapon:



1. You get more for your money

In starter neighborhoods, your dollar stretches further. That might mean a larger yard, an extra bedroom, or a garage instead of street parking.



2. You ride the wave of appreciation

Up-and-coming areas often see faster percentage gains in value as they attract investment. Translation: You could build equity faster than you would in an already hot area.



3. You build community, not just a house

Starter neighborhoods are full of people building something. There’s a different kind of pride and collaboration when everyone’s growing together.



4. You get to be early

It’s a little like buying Apple stock in 1997. When the new grocery store, park renovation, or coffee shop arrives, you’re not chasing the trend … you were already there.



You don’t need the perfect neighborhood. You need the right one for your goals, your budget, and your next chapter. If you’re curious about hidden gem areas in our market, we’re always happy to share what we see from the lending side or introduce you to our insightful Realtor partners. Reach out at www.fountainmortgage.com.