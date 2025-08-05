The final day of this year’s Johnson County Fair kicked off this past Saturday with a parade through Gardner.

Performing arts and sports groups from Gardner Edgerton High School walked alongside elected officials, including Gardner Mayor Todd Winters, Johnson County Sheriff Byron Roberson and Kansas state Sen. Doug Shane, as well as other local businesses and civic organizations.

The Johnson County Fair, which ran from July 26 through August 2 in downtown Gardner, was a hub for agricultural events, live music, food and art vendors, and a carnival fit for young children and daredevils alike.

Local 4-H clubs of Johnson County were a large contributor to the fair’s daytime events. The 4-H Council is a collection of regional youth development clubs administered by the US Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

At this year’s Johnson County Fair, students in the 4-H program auctioned livestock, helped run food stands and tables to display their projects.

Before Saturday’s livestock auction, Gary Gallimore and Karen Allison were awarded the Ralph E. Schlagel Volunteer Service Award by Theresa Cogswell and the family of the late Ralph Schlagel, who was once president of the Farm Bureau and the Johnson County Fair Board.

Gallimore and Allison received the award for a lifetime of supporting Johnson County’s community of farmers and students entering the agricultural field.

Saturday’s carnival opened at 4 p.m., drawing a mostly young crowd to try their luck at winning prizes and test their stomachs on a variety of rides.

By the time the sun set, the main stage had seen performances from Casey Donahew, Hayden Coffman, and Colby Swift.

Tim Nowell performed last, delivering a final sendoff to the 2025 Johnson County Fair.

See the Post’s pictures from the event: