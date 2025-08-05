November 27, 1943 — July 27, 2025

Mission, Kansas

Larry Dean Anderson, of Mission, Kan., died on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Prairie Village, Kan. He was 81.

Larry was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Jerry and Florence (Schmidt) Anderson.

He graduated from Underwood High School in Underwood, Iowa, in 1961, and joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy until 1966. During that time, he was stationed in Long Beach, Calif., served on the USS Yorktown, and was deployed to Vietnam.

Larry married Jacqueline Geneice Tvrdik on Jan. 18, 1964, in Underwood, Iowa. They were married 61 years at the time of his death.

He worked for Meadow Gold Dairy in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lincoln, Neb., delivering milk for many years. In 1987, he became licensed to sell insurance. He worked for Allstate before opening and operating Anderson Insurance Agency with his wife Jackie in Lincoln, Neb.

They retired and moved to Mission, Kan., in 2018.

While in Lincoln, Larry was very active with Lincoln Independent Business Association. He also volunteered his time with Junior Achievement and the tree board for the city of Lincoln, Neb.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Mission, Kan.; his son, Larry Anderson II (Michele) of Daytona Beach, Fla; his daughter, Heather Swan (Rob), of Prairie Village, Kan.; his brother, Jerry Anderson, of Gillette, Wyo.; his sister, Deb McKern (Richard), of Council Bluffs, Iowa; his sister-in-law, Marlene Anderson, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; three grandchildren, Jenna Swan, of Goose Creek, SC; Will Swan, of Prairie Village, Kan.; and Matt Anderson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron Anderson; sister and brother-in-law Danna and Charlie Grady; and sister-in-law Caroline Anderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 370 in Overland Park, Kan.

