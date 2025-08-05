The city of Lenexa is expanding its property tax rebate program after launching it last year as a pilot.

Last last week, the city announced it was now accepting applications for the second year of the program, which offers homeowners who are older or disabled veterans a rebate worth up to 75% of the city’s portion of their property tax bill, which for a typical homeowner could range from $500 to $1,000 annually.

Originally launched in 2024 as a pilot program, the rebate initiative began after the Lenexa City Council approved $100,000 for it to provide eligible older homeowners and lessen the tax burden resulting from rising home values.

“We understand that property values have been rising consistently for a period of time, and so that’s what we’re trying to address: people being priced out of their homes, especially those who are on fixed incomes and are older,” Mike Nolan, Lenexa assistant city manager, said.

Applications for this year’s property tax rebates are due by Oct. 31.

Lenexa is making more homeowners eligible

During last year’s pilot, 36 homeowners applied for the city rebate and 34 were ultimately approved, the ctiy says.

Nolan said the city rebated a total of about $30,000, well below the $100,000 budgeted for the program. Those figures made city officials think about how they could reach more residents.

“We modeled our program off of other (similar) communities, with of our own flavor, if you will. And so, when we looked at it again this year, we’re like, ‘Okay, so we still budgeted $100,000. How can we make sure that more more people are eligible?'” Nolan said.

The biggest change this year will be both age and the disability rating criteria for applicants.

The 2024 pilot program required applicants to be 65 or older or a disabled veteran to have a 100% disability rating from the federal Veterans Affairs administration.

This year’s program expands it to homeowners age 62 or older and disabled veterans with a 50% or more disability rating.

To be eligible, applicants must also:

own and live in their home in Lenexa,

have a home valued at no more than $467,962 (an increase over the 2024 pilot, which limited rebates to homes valued at roughly $390,000)

be current on their property taxes

and have an annual household at or below the 2024 low-income limit from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (changed from being the HUD Very Low Income Limit).

Similar to 2024, applicants will have to provide the following:

Completed application form

Copy of photo ID with date of birth

Copy of VA award letter showing disability rating (if applicable)

Verification of the previous year’s household income (Tax Form 1040 or Social Security statement)

Completed direct deposit enrollment form and a W-9

The city hopes the program will continue

When the Lenexa City Council approved funding for the project in 2024, Mayor Julie Sayers said it would likely need tweaks.

“We view this very much as a pilot program,” she said last year. “We certainly won’t have it perfect the first time. We sort of need to work out the kinks … And then, we’ll be back a year from now to discuss what improvements we can make upon it.”

With the changes to this year’s rebate program, Nolan said they hope to get more applications approved so they can help more residents.

“I think this program is going to be back for next year. I think that with the expanded pool this year, we will have quite a few more applications and quite a few more qualified individuals who are able to benefit from the program,” he said.

How to apply

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31.

Residents can submit applications in person at Lenexa City Hall.

They can also mail applications to: City of Lenexa (Attn: Property Tax Rebate Program), 17101 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66219

Residents with additional questions are asked to call 913-477-7688.

