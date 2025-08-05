March 16, 1963 — August 3, 2025

Lenexa

At the perpetual age of 35, Linda Kathryn VanLerberg of Lenexa, Kansas, gained her wings on August 3, 2025. She always did things her way, with heart, humor, and a bit of wild spirit.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 16, 1963, Linda lived a life full of joy, curiosity, and sunshine (literally—she loved to sunbathe). After graduating from high school at Shawnee Mission Northwest, she took her sparkle to K-State and eventually partied her way through Florida and California before planting roots and raising her family back in Kansas.

Linda wore many hats: wife, mom, bug whisperer, gardener, bee keeper, chicken farmer, nature lover, Ebay queen, Facebook Marketplace mogul, CNA, KU Unit secretary, roller-skating queen, and passionate power-walker. She loved chocolate, especially the raw brownie batter kind, and her obsession with butterflies, bees, and all things witchy made her a colorful character in the best sense. Linda stayed active with long power walks, kayaking, roller skating, and lake days where she proudly popped up on the first try while wake surfing and wakeboarding—always moving, smiling, and waving at everyone along the way. She was often spotted cheering from the SMNW student section passing out snacks, as her own daughters cheered or at a concert with her son. She was a joyful traveler of the world, planning the best trips, often taking a niece or friend of one of her kids along with her on the adventure. A true animal and nature lover, Linda cared for chickens, bees, bunnies, dogs, cats, and horses—and never missed a chance to stop and admire nature, snapping a quick photo for Snapchat to show off her finds.

Linda’s energy was electric, often stopping to do a dance or wave at a stranger on her walks. Her oversized sunglasses were practically a personality trait—worn not just for shade, but as a statement of the bold, radiant woman behind them. She had a laugh that made people stop and smile, a heart big enough to take in strays (human and otherwise). Linda was a fierce advocate for women’s empowerment and a wholehearted supporter of all people, embracing everyone exactly as they were. Her legacy lives on in the stories, sunshine, and sass she left behind.

Linda was the devoted wife of Ronnie Jordan, who proudly called her the “Most amazing human I’ve ever met,” and the beloved mom of Tiffany (Zach) Maggard, Shaun Jordan, and Sienna Jordan. Most recently, she was in awe of her brand-new grandson, Clay Thomas, who had already wrapped her around his tiny finger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Albert VanLerberg. Linda is also survived by her seven siblings—Steve VanLerberg, Pam (William) Edington, Ron (Lisa) VanLerberg, Joanne (Taylor) Preston, Paul VanLerberg, Bryon (Tami) VanLerberg, and Nancy VanLerberg—and many nieces and nephews who adored her laughter, her light, and her colorful spirit.

To honor Linda, plant a flower, go roller skating, dance, or sit outside and let a butterfly land on your face. She’ll be there—laughing, glowing, and probably trying to sell something. Keep the peace, share a smile, and let Linda’s light shine in every butterfly and bloom.

A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM, followed by visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 8th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.