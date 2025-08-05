Dec 30, 1942 – Jul 20, 2025

In Loving Memory

Linda Kay Johnson, 82 of Overland Park, KS

December 30, 1942 – July 20, 2025

On the Lord’s Day, July 20, 2025, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of God was called home. Born December 30, 1942, in Independence Missouri, to John and Cecilla Day. Linda lived a life rooted in faith, family, and fierce love.

A devout Catholic she dedicated her days to prayer, daily devotions, and the rosary, always drawing strength and peace from her time with God. As a mother of five and a proud grandmother of three, she poured her heart into raising her family, always putting her children before herself.

Her joy was in the little things; daily chats at the kitchen table or over the phone, baking personalized desserts for each family member, planting flowers in her garden, and watching her dogs splash in the pool. Her love for animals knew no bounds – especially her cherished rottweilers – and even extended to a rescued baby robin who became a part of the family.

She had a special bond with each of her children and grandchildren. Whether watching movies with one of her sons, running errands, or cheering at hockey games and figure skating competitions, she was always their biggest fan. She especially cherished dress shopping with her granddaughter for holidays or a special dance.

Her hobbies reflected her warmth and playful spirit. She found joy in reading Danielle Steel novels, solving Disney puzzles, playing cards and dominoes with family, or sneaking in a few rounds of computer solitaire. She often cleaned her home to the music of Neil Diamond, adding a bit of pep to her step.

She found strength in her faith, pride in family, and joy in life’s simplest moments. Though small in stature, her spirit was mighty – “a little stick of dynamite with the fuse always lit.” Her love was fierce, her presence unforgettable. She adapted to every one of us – our quirks, our dreams, our struggles – with unwavering love.

Our hearts are heavy, but we find comfort knowing she is now at peace, wrapped in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Her light, laughter, and love will forever guide us.

May she rest in eternal peace.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Cecilla Day and her sister Patricia Beatty. She is survived by her husband Thomas of 54 years; sons Floyd, Sean, and Mathew, daughters Christina and Nicole and husband Barry and her grandchildren Cody and wife Racheal, Kayla, and Anthony.

A Mass and Rosary will be held on July 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St Michael the Archangel Parish 14251 Nall Avenue Leawood KS 66223.

In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made to Catholic Community Hospice https://www.catholiccommunityhealth.org/donate or Catholic Charities of NE Kansas https://catholiccharitiesks.org/donate/.

