November 17, 1937 — July 23, 2025

Brentwood, Tennessee

Lois Lorene Hanauer, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, in Brentwood, TN, at the age of 87. In 2021 Lois and George moved to Nashville, Tennessee from Prairie Village, Kansas to be near her daughter, Susan and family. She was a resident of Morning Pointe of Brentwood at the time of her passing.

Born on November 17, 1937, in Paola, KS, Lois was the cherished daughter of William and Mildred Windler, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her older brother, Virgil. Lois grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated from Rosedale High School. She went on to attend junior college, where she learned shorthand and other secretarial skills, which she put to use early in her career working for Trans World Airlines (TWA).

In 1958, Lois married the love of her life, George Hanauer Jr. Shortly after their wedding, the young couple left for Europe as George was deployed with the U.S. Army in Germany. Lois and George spent two years living abroad before returning to Kansas City, where they would settle down and raise their family.

Lois later dedicated many years as a secretary at Black & Veatch Engineering, where her professionalism and commitment were greatly valued. Her life was centered around her family and their beloved shelties, both of which brought her great joy, and often expressed her boundless love with the heartfelt phrase, “I love you Always, Forever, and No Matter What.”

Beyond her professional life, Lois embraced a variety of passions. She found immense joy in spending time with her grandchildren, creating lasting memories. An avid gardener, she enjoyed spending time in her yard and taking pride in supporting the neighborhood cul-de-sac garden. Lois also loved baking for everyone, sharing warmth and comfort through her delicious creations. Lois was also a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, KU basketball, and professional golf, always eager to cheer on her favorite teams and players.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, George Hanauer Jr. and her three children; Steven and his wife Jean; David; and daughter Susan Frohnappel and her husband Michael. She was a proud Nana to Spencer, Chase, John and Koji who brought immense joy to her life.

A visitation will be held at 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM, both at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 62nd Street, Mission, KS 66202. A graveside service will follow at Floral Hills in Kansas City, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, a place that held special significance for Lois.

