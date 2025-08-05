July 13, 1940 — August 1, 2025

Shawnee

Loren Lee Holm, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2025, at the age of 85, after a difficult battle with COPD. Born on July 13, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, Loren lived a life marked by dedication to his family and his work.

Loren proudly served his country as a mechanic in the United States Army, where he honed his skills and developed a lifelong passion for working with automobiles. Following his service, he continued his career as an automobile mechanic, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and customers alike through his hard work and commitment to excellence. When he was no longer able to work on cars he was the warehouse manager for Brackman construction. He retired when he was 83 years old.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ralph Wendell Holm and Laura Malinda Holm. Loren is survived by his spouse Joyce A Holm, their loving children: son Douglas W. Holm (Heather R Holm), daughter Marcy L. Fitzpatrick (Bill D Fitzpatrick), son Stephen J. Holm (Deanna L Holm) 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his cherished siblings: Sally A. Carr (Robert Guenther), Virginia S. Hilyard (Terry Hilyard), and John E. Holm (Denise Holm).

Loren’s memory will be honored in a service to be held on August 16 at Amos Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS. 66203. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm, with a memorial service starting at 2pm. Family and friends are invited to gather and pay their respects to a man whose quiet strength and dedication left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Loren Lee Holm will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of hard work and devotion to his family will be remembered and cherished.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars and to the United Service Organizations.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.