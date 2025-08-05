October 7, 1991 — July 27, 2025

Lucas “Luke” Aaron Dow, 33, of Linn Valley, KS passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2025.

He was born on October 7, 1991 to Jim and Kristi (Zimmerman) Dow in Merriam, Kansas and spent his whole life in this area. His visitation is scheduled for Thursday, 8/7/25, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10801 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS and his Funeral will be Friday, 8/8/25, at 1:00 pm at Bristol Hill UMC , 4826 County Line Road, Kansas City, KS.

When Luke was born weighing over 11 pounds, his Grandpa Dow (who was an avid fisherman) remarked he was definitely a “ keeper”. As the first child and first grandchild for both sides, Luke was showered with love from the start. He was super smart, strong, funny and very outgoing. He was always “something special” to us excelling in all areas, but when Autism silenced his voice and most language skills, he was forever “special” for more than one reason. We admired his determination and perseverance through the years and are proud of all his efforts. Most of his true learning came from working with our home program through his early years and we are forever grateful to those who helped, they made a difference in his quality of life. We cheered his efforts at learning and celebrated every milestone no matter how small. He was still smart, strong, funny and outgoing, but with few spoken words, you had to really pay attention to see his abilities and many overlooked him. They missed out on the wonderful things he taught us about life. He graduated from SM North in 2010 and then transferred to Lakemary Center in Paola where he learned trade and basic living skills. He graduated from there in 2013 amid much fanfare. He was the Valedictorian of his class of one and the “most likely to succeed”. He later moved to Residential Solutions living with a few roommates in a group home and has attended Day Services since 2018. No surprise, he liked the hydroponics and movie room there the best.

Autism didn’t diminish his spirit. He enjoyed animals (especially horses), swimming, walking, roller skating, parks, roller coasters, mascots, cartoons, parties, puzzles, traveling on cruises and going to movies or just relaxing in his room. He was always ready to “go” somewhere especially with his Dad or Uncle John on their 1:1 adventures around town. He had the most infectious laugh and we treasure the few recordings we have to replay. We are blessed that God gave us this beautiful human to love and cherish if only for a little while. He has been an inspiration to so many, he always did his best despite suffering challenges for so long. We rejoice that his chains are gone and he is now whole and has found his voice in Heaven. We are also comforted knowing he is reunited with our past loved ones and God. Until we meet again, we love you! Godspeed, Luke.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Carol Dow and grandmother, Cheryl Zimmerman.

Survivors include his parents; Jim and Kristi Dow, brothers, Mitchell and Nathan Dow; uncle, John Dow; aunt, Kimberly Zimmerman and partner, Calvin Oyler; aunt Nancy Dow and husband Glenn Welch; aunt, Wendy Dow; Grandfather, Marlin Zimmerman; great aunts and uncles, Galen and Sharon McDonald and Dee and Donna McDonald; and many cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd, Kansas City, KS 66106

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.