Margaret “Peggy” Donnellan

December 2, 1935 — July 26, 2025

Prairie Village, KS

Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Neil Donnellan was born December 2, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA, to James Hugh and Helen Leacy O’Neil. She moved as an infant to Kansas City, MO, where she lived the remainder of her life. She passed away on July 26, 2025, in Prairie Village, KS.

Peggy was the eldest of 5 children. Her siblings included Jane O’Neil Wandless (deceased), Katie O’Neil O’Brien, Jim O’Neil (deceased) and Hugh O’Neil (deceased). She attended St. Peter’s Grade School, Hogan High School, St. Theresa’s College and graduated with a degree in English from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Peggy taught junior high school in the Independence, Missouri Public Schools system. She met her future husband, Robert ‘Bob’ Donnellan, through mutual friends and they married on June 27, 1959. Bob predeceased her in 2008.

She has 4 children who survive her: Margaret ‘Marty’ Donnellan Dakan (husband Teal), Phil Donnellan (wife Judy), Paul Donnellan (wife April) and Brian Donnellan (wife Cynthia), and 10 grandchildren: Andrew and Robert Dakan; Katie, Matthew and Michael Donnellan; Claire and Sophie Donnellan; and Sarah, Patrick and Anna Donnellan.

Peggy was a member of Visitation Catholic Church for over 58 years and served on the Arts and Environment Committee, among other volunteer roles. Peggy joined the Docent Program at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in 1977 and served as a docent for 36 years before becoming an emeriti. Her loves included the Chinese and American Collections.

Her great passion was her garden. Her beautiful backyard garden and her many myrtle topiaries were her pride and joy, and occupied a great deal of her time. She shared her garden with others, participating in the Wellesley Garden Tour on two different occasions. She had many friends, made on the tennis court, giving tours to school children at the Nelson-Atkins, at the bridge table or in the garden. Peggy loved to travel with Bob, including trips to Europe and Asia, and with her family to many locations, her favorite being multiple trips to Cape Cod. She had a special place in her heart for her beloved Westies, who brought her years of joy and companionship.

Funeral Arrangements: A Visitation will be held starting at 10:00am on Friday, August 8th, 2025, at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112; or the Nancy and Rick Green Docent Fund at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, (payable to The Nelson Gallery Foundation, Attn: Development) 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, MO 64111. The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at The Village at Mission as well as Monarch Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and attention to her in her last days.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.