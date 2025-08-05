Maurice Miller

June 1, 1936 — July 31, 2025

Lenexa

Born June 1, 1936, near Littleton, Iowa, Maurice “Maury” Dean Miller passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of professional excellence and deep devotion to family.

He is survived by his children, Gerald “Jerry” Miller and wife Dana, and Rhonda Masilionis and husband Matt; six grandchildren, Cameron (Alexa), Mark (Sufia), Haley, Mitch (Jamie), Kyler, and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Gracyn and Joshua. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deanna; his parents, Orville and Sarah Miller; and siblings Keith, Howard, Phyllis, and Charlie.

Maury spent his early years in Otterville, Iowa, where he attended a two-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1958 with a degree in Civil Engineering and was inducted into Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society. He later earned a master’s degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Kansas in 1968.

He began his career in 1958 as a bridge designer with HNTB (Howard, Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff), where he remained for 51 years. His work contributed to bridges in 31 states, including the construction of one of the longest steel box girder bridges in the world and the design of one of North America’s longest concrete box girder bridges. He retired in 2009 as a Vice President, holding professional engineering registrations in 10 states and structural engineering licenses in two.

Maury was a Fellow and Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a Life Member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, and an Honorary Member of the Segmental Bridge Institute.

He and Deanna shared a passion for travel, exploring North and South America extensively by car, train, airplane, and boat. Their journeys took them from Alaska to Uruguay, Hawaii to Nova Scotia, and throughout Brazil and Peru.

Maury will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, technical mastery, and love for family and exploration.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 23rd at 1:00PM at Community Covenant Church, 15700 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.