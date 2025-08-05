June 15, 1954 — July 24, 2025

Prairie Village

It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we announce the passing of Randy Alexander age 71, a devoted husband, whose presence graced the lives of all who knew him. Remembered for his boundless kindness, unwavering strength, and gentle humor, he touched countless hearts with his generosity and wisdom. Randy crossed over from death into life with the Lord on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. He lived his faith through his actions by helping others to seek the Lord and to live a better life, so donating his corneas, other eye tissue, and skin to transplant patients was a natural thing to do.

Born in Oskaloosa, Iowa June 15, 1954, with a zest for life, a spirit of adventure, and a curiosity about everything and everyone, Randy approached each day with optimism and gratitude. Randy was a child prodigy who played the organ and piano by ear giving concerts at the age of 9. He graduated from Iowa State with degrees in Economics and Business Administration working his way through school in the fast-food industry and as a med tech at a mental hospital in Omaha, NE.

He moved to Kansas City in April 1981, where he worked as an underwriter for Centennial Life and an arson fire hit his midtown apartment. Randy used a camping hatchet to break through a padlock on the rooftop door to escape the fire and smoke, taking an elderly woman who had succumbed to smoke in the hallway with him. The American Red Cross-ARC helped Randy to relocate, and he returned the favor in July 1981, volunteering to help the ARC rescue victims of the Sky-Walk Disaster.

The Lord brought Randy and Lois together through a blind date in August 1981, and after a courtship that included lots of poems Randy wrote for Lois, joined them in marriage as best friends for life on June 16, 1984, then moved the newlyweds to Denver, CO for Randy’s new position at Great-West Life. Whether sharing quiet moments at home or embarking on new journeys, they made every moment meaningful. Randy and Lois traveled throughout the U.S.; to Europe several times for Titanic research, art, and antiques; and to Israel twice to walk where Jesus walked, climb Masada (Randy), and show support for the Jewish people and victims of the Intifada.

Randy’s devotion to family and friends was steadfast, so he and Lois moved back to Kansas City in 1990 to help care for his parents, David and Virginia Alexander, as well as Lois’ parents. He worked at BMA, HealthNet, BCBSKC, and was Vice President of Finance over Large Employer Group Benefit Plans at Gallagher until his retirement just before the pandemic in 2020.

Anyone who knew Randy was familiar with his dry sense of humor and his laughter was a source of comfort through life’s joys and challenges. Randy and Lois became members of First Baptist church (now Connection Point Church) after they returned to KC in 1990; gave tours of the new building when it opened; served as greeters for many years; and served as part of the makeup room clean up crew during Christmas pageants. Randy also served as the driver for Rev. Billy Graham when the Billy Graham Crusades came to KC.

Randy’s Christian love story is one of partnership, respect, and deep affection. He listened with patience, advised with integrity, and inspired with his example. His passions, from his work in researching the faith of historic figures like Abraham Lincoln and other civil war leaders to his hobbies like collection G-gauge trains and geodes, to rescuing senior dogs, were pursued with a quiet determination that encouraged those around him to strive for their best.

Randy loved talking about the Lord, especially what it would be like to see Jesus and talk with Him face to face. He led many people to the Lord, including Loi’s dad, his great-uncle, and a dear friend at age 90. Randy would often send books about the Lord to those he talked with about it or who asked him questions about what he believed, leaving behind a legacy of love, cherished memories, and values that will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. Though he may no longer walk beside us, his spirit remains ever-present – a gentle reminder to embrace each day, love deeply, and live fully.

He will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

A celebration of Randy’s life is Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Atrium (Door 13 by the Gym) at Connection Point Church, 10500 East 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri, with visitation at 10:00 am and the celebration at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or Wayside Waifs in his memory.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.