Beloved Wife, Mother, me-maw, Daughter, and Friend

March 4, 1962 – July 31, 2025

Tammy Rieke, age 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away suddenly at KU Hospital in Kansas City. Born in Shawnee, Tammy lived a life full of compassion, kindness, and love for those around her.

She dedicated her career to home healthcare, caring for the elderly with the same warmth and gentleness that defined every part of her life. Tammy found joy in the simple things: working on puzzles, spending time with her beloved family, playing with her dogs, and enjoying peaceful moments at the farm. Her laughter was contagious, her heart generous, and her spirit endlessly nurturing.

Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Todd Gonnerman; her cherished daughter, Kaitlyn Rieke; her adored grandson, Wesley Rieke; and her devoted mother, Luella Powers. She was a beautiful soul who lived to help others and love her family deeply.

A visitation to honor and remember Tammy’s life will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025 from 5-7pm, at Charter Funerals in Shawnee, Kansas.

Tammy’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. Her light, her laughter, and her unwavering love will never be forgotten.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.