Thomas J. Columbia

May 22, 1946 — July 16, 2025

Stilwell

Thomas James Columbia was born on May 22, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Parents Anthony and Grace Columbia. Tom grew up in Levittown, New York before moving to Kansas to attend college. While at Pittsburg State University Tom joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, and graduated with a bachelors degree.

Thomas was very strong in his Catholic faith and had been a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church since 1986. In his free time, Tom enjoyed traveling the world, fishing and scuba diving on his special island of Little Cayman, playing tennis, and gardening.

Tom was a loving husband and family man. He was funny, smart, and full of life. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Tom was known as an amazing friend and loving person. Tom will be greatly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him.

On July 16, 2025 Thomas passed away leaving behind his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Columbia, Brother John Columbia, sisters Ann Marie Shankles, Linda Greenside and Susan Hanlon, and many other loving friends and family members.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 20th at Queen of Holy Rosary, Wea, 22779 Metcalf, Bucyrus, Ks, from 1 – 2 pm followed by the Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.