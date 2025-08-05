Thomas P. Gibson

April 3, 1946 — July 31, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Tom Gibson passed on to glory July 31st, 2025. He leaves his wife of 52 years Karen (Ericksen) Gibson. His parents were Norman and Vida Fae Gibson. His siblings are Emily Nemick, Annell and Bob Bailey, Darrell and Debbie Gibson.

His children are Tim and Holly Gibson (Rachel, Hannah, Josh), Beth Sanford and Alex Vahldick (Micah and Brooke), Mark and Grace Gibson (John and Daniel), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is a graduate of Kansas City Southeast High School and the University of Missouri where he marched in the band. He Worked as an engineer at Automatic Electric, King Radio, and EF Johnson. He was a scout master in Janesville, MN. He played several instruments: tuba, trombone, base trombone, piano, string bass, recorders and melodica.

He liked to take his grandchildren for ice cream and Russell Stover candy, on walks and to the playground, and was always available to drive you wherever you needed to go.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.