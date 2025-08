A locally-owned grocery store chain is closing one of its Overland Park stores after more than 30 years in business.

Employees at Price Chopper’s store off 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue confirmed on Wednesday that the store will soon close — as did representatives with Balls Food Stores, the store’s Kansas City-based owners.

Store officials who spoke with the Post were unable to confirm when exactly the store first opened, but it first applied for sign permitting in 1994, according to Overland Park city records.

Price Chopper is closing at 7000 W. 75th St

The grocery store occupies a space just off 75th Street and Metcalf, near Hawaiian eatery Mo’ Bettahs.

Neither employees nor officials with Balls Food Stores had a closing date for the store as of Wednesday.

Price Chopper still has 3 more Overland Park stores

The grocery store chain still has several stores across Overland Park.

Outside of Overland Park, Price Chopper also has locations in Gardner, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Roeland Park, Shawnee and Spring Hill.

Outside of Johnson County, the company has several stores on the Missouri side as well as a couple in Wyandotte County.

Another grocer recently closed nearby

Discount grocery Save A Lot also recently closed its store at 9850 W. 87th St.

At the time, Save A Lot had been in Overland Park for roughly a decade.

Its closure served as its departure from Johnson County as a whole.

