July 15th, 1938 – July 13th, 2025

Howard G. Lee, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 13th, 2025. Howard was born on July 15th, 1938, in Taft, CA. He grew up with parents Fred Tong Lee and Laura Sue Leong-Lee. He was the oldest of five siblings: brothers Roger (Nancy), Ken (Daphne), Fred (Jerelyn) and sister, Barbara (Steve Brown).

“Howie” as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from Taft Union High School in 1956. He graduated from Taft College in 1958 and earned a business degree from San Jose State in 1961. After graduating from college, Howard was in the process of enlisting with the US Navy when he was drafted into the US Army. While stationed at Fort Leonardwood, MO, he was set up on a blind date with Mary Martha (Marti) Knabb. Nine months later, they were married in Taft, CA, on July 11th, 1964. Their 58 years marriage tenderly lasted until Marti passed away in 2023.

Howard and Marti began their married life in Santa Clara, CA, where Howard started his34 year financial career with General Motors. They had their two children, Melissa in1968 and Andy in 1970. Shortly after, they moved from San Jose, CA to Sterling Heights, MI. Howard was transferred from the GM Freemont plant to the GM Tech Center. While he braved many Michigan winters, he spent one year in 1980 opening the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Saltillo, Mexico. In 1984, he was transferred to the GM Fairfax plant in Kansas City, KS and resided with his family in Lenexa, KS. Howard retired from GM in 2000.

The Lees were season ticket holders of the KC Chiefs, Kansas basketball and numerous musical theaters across KC. Howard enjoyed planning trips (mostly cruises) with their lifelong friends and family. Other passions included writing, wood working, photography, NASCAR, car shows, coaching, making handmade Christmas gifts and tinkering with all thing’s technology. He was an active member at Colonial Church where he served on many boards for 41 consecutive years. As a 34-year survivor of cancer, Howard proudly volunteered his time as a board member at Cancer Action. For many years he was a judge for the Great Lenexa BBQ battle, also known as the Kansas State BBQ championship.

Howard is proceeded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his brothers and sister, daughter Melissa Flachsbarth (Joel), son Andy (Laura Vassallo) as well as 7 nieces and nephews. He was beloved “Poppy” to his three grandchildren, Olivia Fontana (Chase), Mackenzie Utt (Kevin) and Enzo Lee. He was very proud of his great-grandson Canon.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 20th, at 11:30 am CDT at Colonial Church in Prairie Village-UCC, 7039 Mission Rd. The service will also be livestreamed at https://colonialucc.online.church/

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Colonial Church in Prairie Village – HowardLee Memorial Fund.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.