Kathleen Ann Voorhes

October 23, 1962 — August 5, 2025

Shawnee

Kathleen “Kathy” Voorhes, a beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Born on October 23, 1962, in Overland Park, Kansas, Kathy graced this world with kindness and warmth for 62 years.

Kathy dedicated her life to nurturing her family and home as a devoted mom and wife. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, from preparing delicious meals to creating a warm and welcoming environment filled with love and laughter. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, spending her days tending to her gardens, decorating her home, and reading her favorite books.

Kathy was incredibly strong, facing years of relentless autoimmune illnesses with courage, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit that inspired everyone around her.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Rose Mary and Gene Smith. She leaves behind her loving husband, Mike Voorhes, her cherished daughter, Morgan Voorhes, and her devoted son, Wyatt Voorhes. Her memory will also be held dear by her beloved German Shepards, Lizzie and Brutus, who brought joy and companionship into her life.

A service to honor and celebrate Kathy’s life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 10:00 am. She will be remembered for her selfless love, dedication to family, and her fortitude.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, a local animal rescue who focuses on helping seniors, the sick and the forgotten.

Kathy’s legacy of love and generosity will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.