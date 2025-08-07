An Olathe police officer has minor injuries after he was hit by part of a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on Wednesday evening.

According to the department’s online calls for service log, officers were called to the 15300 block of W. 119th Street at 7:24 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity.

“Officers were contacting theft suspects at Target when one officer was struck by part of the vehicle as it was fleeing,” Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “The officer sustained minor injuries and will be OK.”

According to radio traffic, the vehicle was a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with an unreadable temporary license plate.

Moncayo confirms that Olathe officers chased the vehicle on Pflumm Road, but ended the pursuit as the vehicle left their city limits.

“A pursuit was initiated, but due to the extra danger that was being posed to the public with continuing the pursuit, it was discontinued,” Moncayo said.

According to Moncayo, other law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 35 but did not say which agencies were involved. The Post is working to confirm involvement and locations of the pursuit.

Recorded radio traffic stated that Lenexa Police chased the minivan northbound on I-35 to near 87th Street, where they canceled the pursuit due to congested traffic in a construction area.

Call logs show that officers from Lenexa, Overland Park, Shawnee, Merriam and Mission all assisted with the search for the vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol also searched along I-35 for the van.

Moncayo said officers are still working to identify the suspects who were inside the fleeing vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.