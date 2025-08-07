Overland Park fire investigators say a dog trying to get to dog treats on the stovetop caused a house fire Thursday morning.

At 9:44 a.m., firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa were called to a home in the 8200 block of Hadley Street.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said the first crews to arrive reported smoke from the attic of a single-story, single-family house.

“Firefighters began attacking a kitchen fire, while additional crews searched the home to be sure no one was inside,” Rhodes said. “Four dogs and two rabbits were retrieved from the home.”

One of the dogs has since died, according to Rhodes.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Investigators said that no one was home when one of the dogs inadvertently bumped the burners, igniting items that were left on the stovetop.

“Overland Park Fire wants to remind people to keep stovetops clear of flammable items to avoid accidental ignition,” Rhodes said.

The fire damage displaced two adults and one child.

Rhodes says the Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.

No injuries to humans were reported.