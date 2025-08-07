Mike Frizzell August 7, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Overland Park officials investigating house fire that left dog dead OPFD officials say they believe the fire began when a dog accidentally ignited a stove burner trying to get at treats. Screenshot image courtesy Overland Park Fire Department. Overland Park fire investigators say a dog trying to get to dog treats on the stovetop caused a house fire Thursday morning. At 9:44 a.m., firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa were called to a home in the 8200 block of Hadley Street. Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said the first crews to arrive reported smoke from the attic of a single-story, single-family house. “Firefighters began attacking a kitchen fire, while additional crews searched the home to be sure no one was inside,” Rhodes said. “Four dogs and two rabbits were retrieved from the home.” One of the dogs has since died, according to Rhodes. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Investigators said that no one was home when one of the dogs inadvertently bumped the burners, igniting items that were left on the stovetop. “Overland Park Fire wants to remind people to keep stovetops clear of flammable items to avoid accidental ignition,” Rhodes said. The fire damage displaced two adults and one child. Rhodes says the Red Cross has been called to assist the residents. No injuries to humans were reported. Previous articleNebraska-based Omaha Steaks unveils new Overland Park store About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Nebraska-based Omaha Steaks unveils new Overland Park store A lithium-ion battery failure caused a Fairway house fire. How to prevent it from happening in your home Lenexa primary vote sends sitting councilmember and lawyer to November Abortions in Kansas are up 200% from last year. Advocates say patients still face ‘fear’ Gardner advances first phase of Clare Crossing residential and commercial project