fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
Less than 1 min. read

Overland Park officials investigating house fire that left dog dead

OPFD officials say they believe the fire began when a dog accidentally ignited a stove burner trying to get at treats.

Screenshot image courtesy Overland Park Fire Department.

Overland Park fire investigators say a dog trying to get to dog treats on the stovetop caused a house fire Thursday morning.

At 9:44 a.m., firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa were called to a home in the 8200 block of Hadley Street.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said the first crews to arrive reported smoke from the attic of a single-story, single-family house.

“Firefighters began attacking a kitchen fire, while additional crews searched the home to be sure no one was inside,” Rhodes said. “Four dogs and two rabbits were retrieved from the home.”

One of the dogs has since died, according to Rhodes.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Investigators said that no one was home when one of the dogs inadvertently bumped the burners, igniting items that were left on the stovetop.

“Overland Park Fire wants to remind people to keep stovetops clear of flammable items to avoid accidental ignition,” Rhodes said.

The fire damage displaced two adults and one child.

Rhodes says the Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.

No injuries to humans were reported.

Previous article
Nebraska-based Omaha Steaks unveils new Overland Park store

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.