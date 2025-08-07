Setsuko Bushnell

December 12, 1930 – July 26, 2025

Setsuko Takayama Bushnell, 94, died Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Hospice House in Olathe Kansas.

Setsuko was born on December 12, 1930, to Shusho and Kamato Takayama in the village of Aha at the northern end of the island of Okinawa, Japan. She was the fourth of seven children and a tough little fighter from the very start. It probably came from her proud family lineage that traced eighteen generations back to the Sho Dynasty of the Ryukyu Kingdom in the 1400s that is referenced in the Samurai archives.

Setsuko almost died at birth. Her mother, Kamato, was working in the pineapple field when her labor began. She felt her baby’s foot protruding and her first thought was that she would die in childbirth. A midwife was hurriedly called to assist, and the delivery was difficult. Baby Setsuko was delivered stillborn and set aside in a basket as the midwife tended to Kamato. Once Kamato was safely settled, after a period of time had passed, the midwife turned to the lifeless baby and began to massage and frantically fan her with the bamboo lid of the basket to get her to breathe. Finally, little Baby Setsuko took her first gasp of air and began to scream. She survived by the grace of God, the midwife’s actions and the sheer force of her unstoppable will which lasted until her dying breath.

Setsuko attended school until the 8th grade, but her graduation was cancelled when United States military forces launched the last major battle of World War II with the Battle of Okinawa in 1945. She told harrowing stories of her family’s survival by hiding in caves and on one occasion, narrowly escaping death when she and her parents had returned to their home to forage for hidden food. The pilot, perhaps seeing movement in the house and thinking it hid soldiers, began to rain bullets on them. They clung to each other until the barrage ended. Shaking and shocked to still be alive, her father told her, “The three of us have survived this day, we will survive the war.”

Setsuko married Lawrence Bushnell in 1960 in Naha Okinawa, where they met while he was stationed there in the Air Force and she was working at a coffee shop on the base. Together they had four children. Setsu had an older daughter who stayed in Okinawa with Shusho and Kamato when the Bushnells moved to Kansas City, Kansas in 1964.

