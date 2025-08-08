July 7, 1939 — August 1, 2025

Alvaton, KY

Born on July 7, 1939, in Parsons, Kansas, Charlene Kay Green passed away peacefully on August 1, 2025, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was a beacon of light in every room she entered, always offering kind words and boundless love to everyone she met. Her heart was as big as her spirit, and her love had no limits.

Charleen grew up in Parsons KS,. When the family moved to Overland Park, she attended Shawnee Mission High School (North) for her senior year. Charlene proudly retired after more than 20 years with Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, where she made significant contributions in Risk Management. Throughout her career, she earned numerous recognitions for her dedication and attention to detail. Charlene’s passion for her work and her commitment to the company culminated in her role as Administrative Services Manager. Above all, the friendships she formed at Hallmark remained the highlight of her career, and she cherished those lifelong connections deeply.

After retiring, Charlene and her husband, Roy Green, relocated to Warsaw, Missouri, to enjoy life at the lake. It didn’t take long for Charlene to settle into their new home and form lifelong friendships that would become like family. Ever the social butterfly, Charlene quickly became an active member of the community, participating in a local social club and volunteering as an Activities Coordinator at the Warsaw Senior Center.

Later, Charlene and Roy moved to Franklin, Kentucky, to be closer to their son, Rick, and his wife, Peggy. It was here that they spent their final years, surrounded by the love and support of their family. They would then spend their final years living with Rick and Peggy.

Charlene is survived by her son, Rick Nordblad (Peggy) of Alvaton, KY; her cherished brother, Jim Cook (Kathi) of Prairie Village; and her beloved grandchildren: Adam Nordblad, Jacob White, Sam White, Sarah Veit (White), and Amanda Nordblad. She was also a proud great-grandmother, leaving behind several great-grandchildren who will forever carry her love in their hearts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy Edward Green; her father, Charles Cook; her mother, Winifred Cook; and her daughter, Raelene White (Nordblad).

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the compassionate doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky for their extraordinary care during Charlene’s final days. Words cannot express the depth of our appreciation for the kindness and support they provided.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, honoring Charlene’s memory and the incredible legacy she leaves behind. She will be missed more than words can say.