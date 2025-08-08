Obituaries August 8, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from July 30 – Aug. 7 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Setsuko Bushnell; Lorene Elizabeth Giessenbier; Ronald Dale Wainscott; Howard G. Lee; Kathleen Ann Voorhes; Margaret “Peggy” Donnellan; Donald “Don” R. Boniface; Elaine Victoria (Arnote) Ewy; Ceva Jean Andersen; Linda Kay Johnson; Tammy Rieke; Thomas P. Gibson; Lois Lorene Hanauer; Thomas J. Columbia; David Ray Barker; Linda Kathryn VanLerberg; Loren Lee Holm; Maurice Miller; George “Bill” Amis; Lucas “Luke” Aaron Dow; Larry Dean Anderson; Dalouny Manivong; Joan Ruth Davies; Randy Alexander Previous articleDo JoCo police departments work with federal immigration agencies?Next articleSMSD News: Welcome to 2025-2026…Because Kids About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Bishop Miege board fires president Phil Baniewicz amid investigation French-inspired bakery Paris Baguette now open in southern Overland Park Kansas governor picks Leawood attorney to fill state Supreme Court vacancy Do JoCo police departments work with federal immigration agencies? OP house fire started when dog hit stove burner trying to get at treats, officials say