SMSD News: Welcome to 2025-2026…Because Kids

The Shawnee Mission School District officially welcomes students to the 2025-2026 school year next week. (Click here to view the calendar). We are One Shawnee Mission and at the heart of everything we do is Because Kids!

Shawnee Mission thanks SM West seniors Makayla Decker and Dayton Morgan, who provided narration for this video.

In recent weeks, Shawnee Mission educators in teaching and non-teaching positions have returned to our buildings to get ready to welcome students. They have attended meetings and professional development, set up learning spaces, developed plans for the new year, and have held back-to-school and welcome events to kick off the new year. Shawnee Mission thanks all of these individuals for their dedication and all they do Because Kids.

Shawnee Mission is continuing the work of its Strategic Plan, adopted by the Board of Education in 2024. Its high schools continue to be ranked among the best in the nation and the district has been named by Forbes as one of the best places to work in the state. Shawnee Mission is made up of 48 schools across 14 cities and serves more than 26,000 students from Pre-K through high school within five feeder patterns. Together we are One Shawnee Mission and in 2025-2026, our work to ensure every student achieves their personal best is…Because Kids.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

