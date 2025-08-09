Your Library: There’s so much more to your Library – explore helpful online resources 24/7

Most people think they know what libraries offer , but today, Johnson County Library extends far beyond its branches. Through jocolibrary.org, you can solve real problems, right when you need it.

Take car trouble. Instead of scrolling through YouTube videos or rushing to a mechanic, you can log in and use Auto Repair Source or Chilton Library. With step-by-step instructions, diagrams and details for nearly every make and model, it’s like having a mechanic’s manual in your pocket.

While you’re at it, it might be time to check your financial engine. Weiss Financial Ratings makes it easy to compare insurance options, evaluate investment choices and understand your overall financial health.

At home, the streaming bills can pile up. But with a Library card, you get free access to Kanopy, IndieFlix and Naxos Music Library for films, documentaries and music. Prefer books? The Libby app offers thousands of audiobooks and eBooks, ready to go.

Library OnDemand is for anyone looking to learn or get inspired. You’ll hear from bestselling authors, Smithsonian scientists, award-winning journalists, entrepreneurs, artists and local changemakers. These expert-driven presentations are available on your schedule, with live streams and recorded programs you can revisit anytime.

Then there’s that ominous digital message: “You’ve reached your article limit.” With a Library card, you get full digital access to newspapers like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal , The Kansas City Star and hundreds of magazines through Flipster and Libby.

Some users explore their family history through HeritageHub and HeritageQuest, with free one-on-one sessions available from genealogy experts. Others commit to personal growth — from baking and French to Excel — through Universal Class, Mango Languages and Rosetta Stone.

Before a big purchase, Consumer Reports helps shoppers make confident choices. For entrepreneurs, the Library has business templates, legal forms and grant databases to get new ideas off the ground.

Finally, the Library’s curated guides bring clarity to complex topics like estate planning, job searches and taxes. They’re created by librarians who understand this community and know how to help.

Your Library card offers so much more than you think! It’s all free . It’s all easy to access. And it’s all waiting at jocolibrary.org.

