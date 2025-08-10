Fire destroys vacant Lenexa house, no injuries reported

A Lenexa home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Shawnee responded to a home in the 7700 block of Noland Road at 5:24 a.m., after a newspaper carrier reported smoke coming from a house.

“Prior to the fire department’s arrival, the fire quickly spread through the main level of the house up to the second floor and then through the roof, creating additional fire suppression safety risks for firefighters,” Lenexa Assistant Chief Butch Diekemper said in a news release. “

The fire attack was limited to a defensive mode from the exterior of the house due to structural concerns as a result of the fire,” he said.

Firefighters worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Later Sunday morning, a Post reporter spoke to the homeowner who confirmed that the house was vacant and mostly empty of possessions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage to the house is significant, with a large section of the roof collapsed and exterior walls burned through.

“Initial structural and content property damages are estimated to exceed $250,000,” Diekemper said.

No injuries were reported.