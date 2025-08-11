Over the years, hundreds of boys of all ages and their families have been part of Leawood Scout Troop 10.

Now, it celebrates its 50th year of continuous operation in Johnson County, although its roots date back even further.

Troop 10 was chartered in Leawood in 1975

The current iteration of Leawood’s Troop 10 was chartered 50 years ago by the Leawood Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization.

Over the years, the troop has grown, and it has had several different charter organizations, such as religious organizations or educational institutions as partners.

Today, the Leawood Lions Club serves as the charter organization for Troop 10.

While this iteration of Troop 10 began in the 1970s, its roots go back much further than that.

Rob Baker, the representative to the troop from the Leawood Lions Club and the parent of a former Troop 10 scout, said records show Troop 10 began around 1919 in the Kansas City, Kansas, area.

Then, in the mid-1970s, the Kansas City area scouting councils merged to form the Heart of America Council that covers both sides of the state line. Shortly after that, Baker said, Troop 10 “as we know it today” was rechartered in Leawood, where it has stayed ever since.

Troop 10 has grown and changed over the years

Over time, Troop 10 has maintained a steady membership of more than 100 scouting families and at times has surpassed 200. And, in the past 50 years, more than 600 young men have completed their Eagle Scout — the highest scouting achievement that emphasizes community service — with the troop.

In 2019, Troop 10 welcomed a companion unit called Troop 6010 for girls that now has about 35 families registered with it.

Baker said the primary values of “leadership” and “service” shared through community work, adventures and friendships remain unchanged.

“It’s a family of trained volunteer leaders, role models that instill the core values of scouting,” he said, “trying to build young people into responsible adult citizens.”

Rodney Pierce, the relatively newly-minted Scout Master for Troop 10, offered similar sentiments.

“The main goal of scouts, as far as my take on it, is to grow leaders, to grow adults that have leadership skills,” he said. “There’s also the love of the outdoors and a few things like that, but a lot of it’s geared around teaching leadership.”

Pierce said the the fun stuff — like camping and visits to High Adventure Bases — and the hard work — like cleaning up trash and other community service oriented things — are all designed to aid in that effort.

And while Pierce has only been the Scout Master for Troop 10 for about a year, through his past involvement with the troop, he’s seen that work pay off for a lot of former scouts.

“They’re shining examples of what I would expect leaders to be,” he said. “I definitely enjoy my part in the whole thing, watching these boys grow and mature, and it’s very rewarding for me as well.”

How is Troop 10 celebrating 50 years?

Over the weekend, the troop held a celebratory picnic to mark the 50th anniversary with current and past members — sometimes referred to as “Old Goats” by Troop 10 — from over the years. Baker estimated that 250 or so families attended the event.

Additionally, later this year, Pierce said he expects the troop’s annual Feast Campout — that is, a special usually yearly campout that emphasizes cooking and eating a larger, festive meal sometimes around the holidays — to be extra special.

“I’m sure that will be pretty big,” he said.

