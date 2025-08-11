The Scoop: “$110,686 for the Happy Place: A Golden Day at the Links!”

By Ian Miller

Now that’s what I call a hole-in-one.

The Golden Scoop hosted its long-awaited Happy Gilmore-themed golf tournament on August 4th and really drew in the crowd. Up to the tee at Brookridge Golf Club were 140 local golf legends – yes, you heard that right: 140 Kansas City golf pros – ready to bring the game to the green! When it was time for the big-shots to take the big swing with their trusty big dogs, they didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and roll out their A-game.

“Happy” was certainly the word of the day, with the sold-out tournament raising a total of $110,686 for The Golden Scoop and our Super Scoopers. Speaking of Super Scoopers, driving shot after shot down the fairway was our own golfing superstar, John Robertson! Tiger Woods, you are now officially in the rough, so watch out!

Oh, and did I mention that instead of golf clubs, they handed out HOCKEY STICKS to the golfers? Uh, what? Turns out, it’s just another day for sponsor KC Mavericks, who provided the odd equipment usually confined to the rinks rather than the links. Sadly, despite holding instruments of hallowed hockey hooliganism, body-checking your opponent off the green as they lined up their shot was not allowed. Boo.

These hard-driving pros were on (even) par with every swing of the club—er, stick, driving the crowd wild with every chip, hook, and slice. No birdies or bogeys here. These weren’t some putt-putt pretenders, but instead seasoned veterans of the Links Wars.

As the players aimed for the fabled ace – sinking the ball in a single shot – The Golden Scoop’s Mission Tent was in high demand, selling our merch to the excited crowds; the cookies and ice cream, though, were FREE! Our Super Scoopers loved meeting and greeting everyone!

To bring the chill to a hot day, The Golden Scoop teamed up with Boulevard Brewery. No, you read that correctly, but I’m going to write it again: The Golden Scoop teamed up with Boulevard Brewery. Beer…and chocolate and vanilla ice cream…together. I’m talking about beer floats, people. BEER. FLOATS.

Don’t think you’d like it? Sure, sure, then you take a sip…and suddenly the world makes perfect sense…at least until your cup is empty. Just make sure you have a safe ride home, or YOU might end up in the rough.

The real MVPs of the tournament were Chicken N Pickle, Tiki Taco, Chick-fil-A, Force of Nature Brewery, and Q39 BBQ. Going above and beyond merely sponsoring a golf tournament, each of these vendors has made us their ice cream supplier for their restaurants, and Chick-fil-A provides mentoring on the drive-thru at our store at 103rd.

Major sponsors included Abbie Connelly and Bruce Garner, QTS Data Centers, Goebel Mitts Construction, Blue KC, Aspen Contracting, University of Kansas Health System, and Toast (the software company, not sentient breakfast food – although, they would probably

support us, too, since it’s not like we sell toast at our store…yet).

The tournament was a HUGE success, and we couldn’t be happier. $110,686 is a LOT of money to raise for The Golden Scoop! Overall, I’d say it was a fair day for a fairway, wouldn’t you say? In fact, I’d say it was…a hole-in-one.