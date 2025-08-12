January 3, 1954 — August 10, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Bonnie Kay Carmody, a beloved wife, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2025, at the age of 71, in Olathe, Kansas. Born on January 3, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, Bonnie was the daughter of Joe Gill and Dorothy Shatto Gill, who preceded her in death.

Bonnie’s life was a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and dedication. She married her best friend and soulmate, Michael Carmody, on June 9, 1973, in Kansas City, Kansas. Their marriage was a partnership built on mutual respect and affection, and together they created a warm, loving home filled with joy.

Bonnie dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her community as a bus driver. Her kindness and patience touched the lives of many children and families throughout her career. To those who knew her, she was more than just a bus driver; she was a guiding light, always ready with a smile and a friendly word. Her commitment to her job was only matched by her love for her family.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael; her brother, Dudley Gill; her sister, Nancy Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who will forever cherish their memories of her nurturing spirit and gentle soul. She was a beloved aunt who took great joy in the lives of her family, celebrating every milestone with heartfelt enthusiasm.

Beyond her family and career, Bonnie had many hobbies and interests that brought her great joy. An avid sewer, she poured her creativity and love into every stitch. Whether creating beautiful quilts or handmade gifts for her loved ones, Bonnie’s gifts were imbued with a sense of warmth and care. Additionally, she had a deep passion for genealogy, spending countless hours researching her family history, connecting the past with the present, and sharing her findings with her family. Her dedication to preserving family stories ensured that her loved ones would always feel a sense of connection to their roots.

Bonnie’s generous spirit, unwavering kindness, and infectious laughter will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and a deep appreciation for the simple, beautiful moments in life. Her presence in our lives was a gift, and she will forever remain in our hearts.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date, allowing family and friends to come together and reflect on the joy she brought into their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any pet rescue organization in Bonnie’s memory.

Rest in peace, Bonnie Kay Carmody. Your love will continue to inspire us as we carry your memory with us always.

