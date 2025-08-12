JoCo Homebuying: The case for buying ugly (and making it yours)

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

It’s easy to fall in love with a perfect home. But perfect homes often come with insane competition, and matching price tags.



Here’s a little secret: The best deal might be the house nobody else wants.



The one with the wallpaper that looks like a casino carpet. The one with the brown kitchen cabinets and weird smells. The one you scroll past because, well, yikes.



But here’s the case for buying ugly:



1. Less competition, better price

Pretty homes attract bidding wars. “Ugly” homes sit on the market longer, which gives you leverage to negotiate.



2. Vision pays off

You don’t need a full HGTV budget to transform a house. Paint, fixtures, hardware, and elbow grease go a long way. And because you paid less upfront, you have more room to make it yours.



3. Equity happens fast

Buying a fixer gives you the chance to create value instead of just paying for someone else’s upgrades. That sweat equity can translate to real financial gain down the road.



4. You control the story

You’re not stuck with granite you hate or tile that’s already outdated. You get to choose materials, colors, and updates that actually match your style.

5. Your don’t have to live there forever

Once you’ve made the needed improvements, you have a great chance of selling that property in the first few years for a nice profit that you can use as a down payment on a cute home. Or ya know, buy another fixer and keep it going!

Ugly homes aren’t scary. They’re full of potential. If you can see past the surface, you just might land a great home and a great investment in one smart move. We’d love to help you run the numbers on your little potential project.