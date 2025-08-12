June 27, 1944 — August 6, 2025

Merriam

Judy Lynn Dean, 81, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2025. Born on June 27th, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, Judy’s life was filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

She married Bill Dean in 1962 and they were blessed with two daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer. Throughout her life she had a passion and talent for crafting, sewing, cake decorating, and scrapbooking. Judy had a special interest in genealogy and thoroughly researched her family’s ancestry. Her creativity and dedication to these hobbies brought joy to those around her and left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter and Lucille Johnson; her devoted husband of 52 years, Bill; her dear brother Jim Johnson, son-in-law Pekka Holmberg, and her niece Cheri Eppinger. Her sister Patricia Eppinger passed away on August 8, 2025. Judy is survived by her daughter Kim White and husband Michael; daughter Jennifer Holmberg; grandchildren Emma and Lars Holmberg and Brayden and Jordan (Tegan) White; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at Amos Funeral Home on Saturday, August 16th, at 10:00.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Advanced Hospice of Kansas City

9229 Ward Pkwy., Suite 350

Kansas City, Missouri 64114

or

Alzheimer’s Association

8001 Conser, Suite 240

Overland Park, Kansas 66204

Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.

