Lucy Rosamond Silk

July 30, 1945 — August 1, 2025

Shawnee

Lucy “Lou” Rosamond Jones Silk, a beloved member of her community and a beacon of compassion, passed away on August 1, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 80. Born on July 30, 1945, in Kansas City, Kansas, Lou lived a life filled with love, dedication, and service to others.

An exemplary nurse, Lou was a pillar of strength and care at Providence Medical Center for an incredible 56 years. She dedicated 43 of those years to the fast-paced environment of the Emergency Room, where her calm demeanor and expert skills saved countless lives. In the latter part of her career, she devoted 13 years to the Pain Clinic, providing comfort and relief to patients in need. Her career was a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping others, a commitment that was rooted in her education at Bethany Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1966, and further supported by her studies at Johnson County Community College.

Outside of her professional life, Lou found joy in nurturing her many cats, whom she lovingly referred to as her babies. She was an avid knitter and shared her passion with others by teaching the craft. A lifelong learner and adventurer, she loved reading and traveling, often combining these passions with her faith through mission trips to Haiti. Lou was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Turner and sang joyfully in the church choir. She also participated actively in the American Baptist Women’s Ministries, where she formed deep friendships and contributed to meaningful causes.

Lou’s life was marked by both immense love and profound loss. She was preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Rachel Leigh Silk, her mother, Ruth Rosamond Kile Jones, and her father, Edward William Jones. Despite these losses, Lou’s spirit remained unbroken, and her heart full of love for her surviving family and friends, including her dear cousins: Winona Irene Krenzer of Prairie Village, KS, David (Pat) Kile of Seattle, WA, and Gay Kile Walker of Carlisle, PA, along with numerous extended family members and friends who were touched by her kindness.

A celebration of Lou’s remarkable life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Turner on August 12, 2025. Visitation will take place from 9 to 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 10 AM. Lou will be laid to rest in Valley Falls, Kansas, where she will eternally reside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Turner, the American Heart Association, Great Plains SPCA, or the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, reflecting Lou’s enduring commitment to her faith, health advocacy, animal welfare, and wildlife conservation.

Lucy Silk’s legacy is one of compassion, strength, and unwavering love. Her life was a testament to the power of caring for others, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.