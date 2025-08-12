Mike Frizzell August 12, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Dump truck crashes, ends up on side on US-69 in Overland Park An Overland Park Fire spokesperson said firefighters contained a diesel fuel leak from the dump truck. No one was injured. Image via KC Scout. No one was injured when a dump truck and a passenger car crashed on southbound U.S. Highway 69 just south of 135th Street in Overland Park late Tuesday morning. Overland Park police and firefighters were called to the crash scene at 11:45 a.m. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a dump truck on its side with heavy damage. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics evaluated the truck driver, who declined to be transported by ambulance to a hospital. Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters contained a diesel fuel leak from the dump truck. Police and construction crews directed southbound traffic on US-69 around the crash. All lanes reopened at about 2 p.m. No other details have been released. Previous articleWhat issues do you want JoCo candidates talking about ahead of the Nov. 4 election? About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES What issues do you want JoCo candidates talking about ahead of the Nov. 4 election? Cookie Co. reopens stores in Lenexa and Overland Park after being closed nearly a year Overland Park greenlights more commercial space at growing corner on Antioch Olathe Police will start deploying drones as emergency first response tactics ‘Deeply troubling’ — Concerns persist over Lenexa Police’s questioning of city councilmember’s citizenship