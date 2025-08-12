fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
Dump truck crashes, ends up on side on US-69 in Overland Park

An Overland Park Fire spokesperson said firefighters contained a diesel fuel leak from the dump truck. No one was injured.

Image via KC Scout.

No one was injured when a dump truck and a passenger car crashed on southbound U.S. Highway 69 just south of 135th Street in Overland Park late Tuesday morning.

Overland Park police and firefighters were called to the crash scene at 11:45 a.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a dump truck on its side with heavy damage.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics evaluated the truck driver, who declined to be transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters contained a diesel fuel leak from the dump truck.

Police and construction crews directed southbound traffic on US-69 around the crash.

All lanes reopened at about 2 p.m.

No other details have been released.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

