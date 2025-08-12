June 9th, 1942 – August 9th, 2025

Sharon Douglass passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2025, with a devoted cat by her side. In her lifetime, she knew great joy and faced her share of heartbreak—with grace, grit, and a wry sense of humor.

Born to her mother, Peggy, Sharon shared a deep, loving bond with her from the beginning. After her mother’s early divorce, the two navigated life together in an era with few resources for single parents. They made it work—side by side.

In eighth grade, Sharon met the love of her life, Don Douglass. The two dated through their teenage years, married in college, and welcomed their daughter, Shawna. Tragedy struck too soon when Don died in a boating accident at just 31, leaving Sharon and Shawna to find their way forward together.

During that difficult chapter, Sharon returned to college, earning a degree in computer programming. She built a successful career with Farmland Industries, then Sprint, and later as a consultant helping companies improve their programming processes.

Sharon was intelligent, witty, tough, strong, generous, and deeply devoted to her cats, Norman and Chip. She loved tending her flowers, watching the birds, and filling her home with treasures from QVC. Her greatest joy was her family. She was proud of her daughter, Shawna, and adored her grandchildren, Caitlin and Alex. Her newest step-granddaughter, Remi, brought her daily delight (and plenty of reasons to buy more stuffed rabbits).

In her final years, Sharon was blessed with the devoted care and friendship of her caregiver, Margaret, whose kindness and companionship brought her great comfort.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Douglass) Brandli and son-in-law Dave Brandli; grandchildren, Caitlin and Alex Samuel; and step-granddaughter Erica Montgomery (Austin) and their daughter, Remi.

Her funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 67th and Nall. Memorial contributions can be made to Wayside Waifs, St. Michael’s and All Angels Episcopal Church, or ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.