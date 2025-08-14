d. August 12, 2025

Mission

Anna Marie Vock, Mission, Kansas, passed away August 12, 2025.

Anna was born on March 29 in Coleridge, Nebraska, the daughter of Ervin J. and Marie F. Ruger. Anna attended the Coleridge public school. She received her GED from Johnson County Community College in 1986 and obtained her Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts in December 2002 with top honors, which she was very proud of.

Anna was united in marriage with Duane G. Vock on August 14, 1950, in Coleridge. Duane and Anna enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage and resided in Mission, Kansas. They were both members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas.

Anna’s long career began at Lee’s Answering Service. She was that perky little voice on the other end answering the doctor’s telephone lines. In her free time, she loved playing bridge, gardening, baking, and sharing her goodies with neighbors and friends. Anna never missed hosting her annual Holiday Gatherings even into her days at Trustwell Living. Anna’s passion was decorating her home in blue (her favorite color) and making trips to Omaha and Nell Hill’s for inspiration.

Anna is survived by her children, son Dennis Vock (Janis), daughter Diane Schmidt (Steve), and daughter Beth Vock. She deeply loved her grandchildren, Errick Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt (Olivia), and Megan Hill (Rocky), and found great joy in watching them grow, especially her great-grandson, Beau Schmidt. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard Ruger of Madison, South Dakota; sister-in-law Liz of Del Rio, Texas; Lyle Ruger (Vikki) of Redondo Beach, California; Donald Ruger of San Francisco, California; and her sister Rita Woodard of Norfolk, Nebraska.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Duane G. Vock, her parents Ervin J. and Marie F. Ruger, her brother Gerald Ruger (Catherine), her brother Kenny, her sister Betty Ingalls (Loran), her sister Norma Sassaman (Mert), her brother-in-law Ben Woodard, her sister-in-law Mary Ruger, as well as her in-laws, Duane’s siblings: Lena (Seth) Anderson, Erma (Gerhart) Puppe, Irene (Louis) Kuhlman, Clarence (Helen) Vock; Dorothy (Merle) Anderson and Marlene (Howard) Anderson.

Anna was a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was active in the Women’s Club and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Circle. Anna was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, mother, Nana, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, KS 66202. Visitation is planned for that same morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow immediately after the service. A luncheon will be served after the burial. All are invited to attend. If you do not go to the cemetery, please go to Kelly Hall and enjoy a cold beverage on the Vock’s until they return.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Great Plains SPCA (5424 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS 66202), or Ascend Hospice & Palliative Care (4550 W. 109th St., Ste. 210, Overland Park, KS 66211).

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.