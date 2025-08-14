March 30, 1930-August 3, 2025

After 95 years of life at break-neck speed, Bernita Starks passed away on August 3, 2025. Born in Taylor County, Iowa, on March 28, 1930, she grew up on a farm with her parents George and Edna Miller Starks and older sister Ruby Starks Wiley. In her teen years, Bernita learned to drive a tractor to help with the farm work and became interested in horses, eventually buying a Palomino.

She graduated from Corning (Iowa) High School and began a teaching career in a one-room school, riding her horse to work. Following a few years of teaching, Bernita then began a career as an entrepreneur when she operated a beauty salon in Adel, Iowa.

In 1968, she moved to Arlington, Virginia, to begin work with the U.S. government in the Bureau of Prisons. Her next job marked the beginning of the longest portion of her career, when she became one of the original employees of the Environmental Protection Agency. In her role at EPA, she handled public communications and contact.

While in the Washington, D.C., area, Bernita spent her free time volunteering with the Humane Society and going to plays and concerts with the many friends she made there. Always a travel enthusiast, she continued to see the world on trips with friends that included one of her favorite places, Australia. She also traveled extensively with one of her nieces on both tours and trips they planned independently. An avid bird watcher, she made trips in the Washington area and abroad to see her feathered friends.

After more than 40 years at EPA, she was forced by illness to retire and moved to Overland Park, Kansas, to be near family members. Following her recovery, she became active in the independent living facility’s programs that included day visits to area attractions, Kansas City Symphony concerts where she had season tickets and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art where she was a member.

In addition to her travel activities at Brookdale, she became known as “the candy lady,” because she liked to walk around the facility talking to people and handing out candy.

She is survived by nieces Barbara Stover, San Antonio, Texas; Sheila and husband William Bailey, Lansing; Linda Wiley, Overland Park; Cheryl and husband David Breuer, Basehor; six great-nieces and nephews, 20 great-grand-nieces and nephews and one great-great-grand-niece.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.