Brad Scafe

Bradley Eugene Scafe met his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2025, after courageously facing a battle with Glioblastoma. He leaves behind a legacy of love, integrity, and unwavering devotion to his family, friends, and colleagues. Brad was a dedicated husband, proud father, loving grandfather, son, and younger brother.

Brad was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Myron and Bette Scafe on October 23, 1958. Brad graduated from The University of Kansas in 1980. He married his high school sweetheart in 1981, and they began their life together in Wichita, Kansas for several years before returning to Overland Park in 1994.

He embarked on a distinguished business career, eventually founding Benefit Trust Company in 2002. He was known not only for his success but for his humility and genuine care for others. Brad believed in lifting people up. His accomplishments were never just his own but were shared with those around him. He created a workplace where relationships mattered and where everyone felt seen and valued.

Outside of work, Brad spent his time with his family. He cherished his life with Kim and always made her the center of everything he did. He was a constant presence in his sons’ lives. He could be found on a field, either watching or coaching baseball, soccer, or football, and he spent countless hours in the backyard playing catch or throwing soft toss. Brad was an outdoorsman as well, spending time with his sons fishing, hunting, and going on yearly family ski trips to Colorado. Brad always extended his love to his three daughters-in-law, and four exuberant grandchildren. He enjoyed and treasured the family moments of laughter, adventure, and love when all were gathered at the family farm. That was his happy place.

Brad’s outgoing personality will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. From his family and friends to his close-knit work colleagues, Brad greeted everyone with a smile, warm handshake, and more than likely a nickname. Brad’s legacy lives on by all the lives he touched and through all the opportunities he made possible for those around him.

Brad is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kim. His sons, Jordan (Brandi), Carston (Jenna), Parker (Meredith). Grandchildren Kaelyn (10), Taylor (8), Hunter (5), and Owen (11 months). His mother, Bette Scafe, and his brother, Greg Scafe (Barb). Brad was preceded in death by his father, Myron, and his sister, Terry.

Brad’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 23, with a memorial service, beginning at 11:00 AM in the Wesley Chapel at Resurrection Church, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. Immediately following the memorial service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Bourgmont Winery, 20299 Quivira Road, Bucyrus, Kansas, with special remarks made at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care 9001 State Line Rd. KCMO 64113 https://kchospice.org/donate/ or Head For The Cure 5K Run/Walk, benefiting brain tumor research. https://headforthecure.org/donate/

As we say goodbye to Brad, we honor his memory by living as he did, by showing up for others, cherishing time with loved ones, and greeting each day with kindness and purpose.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.