Cynthia Ann Archer

May 23, 1950 — August 8, 2025

Mission, Kansas

Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Archer, 75, passed away Friday, August 8 at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Cindy was born on May 23, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. After graduating from St. Pius X High School in North Kansas City, Cindy pursued a career in fashion, opening a women’s clothing store, The Queen of Hearts with her mother. Following the Queen of Hearts, Cindy worked for Jack Henry Clothing Company on the Plaza, as a manager and buyer of women’s clothing, making multiple trips over the years to New York and Dallas.

Cindy met John Archer, a bank loan officer with Commerce Bank, and in 1980 they married, beginning a lifelong partnership built on love and a strong faith in God.

In the early 90’s Cindy and John joined Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church where she volunteered as the Parish Manager, assisting Monsignor William Blacet with Parish Operations.

Cindy’s 25-year journey with Parkinson’s was marked not by what the disease took, but by the joy, kindness, and determination she shared with all who knew her.

Cindy is survived by her husband, John Archer, sister Robin Gillespie and brothers, Larry and Kelly Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence and Claire Ellen Finn.

Funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, August 14, at Our Lady of Good Council Church, 3934 Washington Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111.‍

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m, with the Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 13 at the Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64131

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.