Dan Sexton

Daniel J. Sexton entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family and fortified by the sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Dan was born to A.J. and Anita Sexton in St. Louis, Missouri on April 5, 1944. He attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic School for his elementary education. He went on to attend Christian Brothers College High School, joining the CBC Class of 1962. Dan was an outstanding middle linebacker and guard for CBC, leading the Cadets to their first ever undefeated season and a St. Louis Metro Championship in 1961.

While at CBC, Dan met Kathy, the girl who became the love of his life. They both were invited to a party for high school boys and girls their age. Anxious to maintain the attention of her male guests, the party’s hostess removed the knobs from her television set so the boys could not be distracted by the College Football All-Star Game airing that night. Kathy was astonished by this petty gesture, covertly retrieving and replacing the knobs so the boys could watch the football game. She won many admirers that evening, but only Dan won her heart. The two became inseparable, and eventually married on June 10, 1967 at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, following Dan’s graduation from Southern Illinois University with a Business degree

Dan began his career in St. Louis, selling adding machines for Burroughs Corporation. He would spend the rest of his working life in sales for major tech companies including Data General, Sun MicroSystems, Racal Datacom, and finally Cisco Systems. Dan’s work took him from his home in St. Louis to Illinois, Nebraska, Massachusetts, and ultimately Kansas City in the early 1980s. Although Dan worked hard and was very successful professionally, his family was always his number one priority. Dan was also deeply devoted to his Catholic Faith.

In retirement, Dan loved to travel, golf, and volunteer for causes that mattered to him. Catholic education was always a top priority for Dan, and he became a substitute teacher at Cristo Rey Catholic School in Kansas City. Dan also volunteered for Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas in a variety of roles. In the final years of his life, Dan devoted much of his time to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, KS. A loyal parishioner for over 40 years, Dan could often be found working on the grounds crew, repairing pews or handling other odd jobs across the campus.

Dan lived a vigorous life. He was a man of strong convictions and decisive action. Having grown up with a disabled sister, Dan had a special place in his heart for the weak, the handicapped, and those who could not care for themselves. He was exceedingly generous with his time and his resources, and loved to remark that God could not be outdone in generosity.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents A.J. and Anita Sexton, his sister Lynn Schiermeier, and his nephew Eric Schiermeier.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sons Terry Sexton (Michelle), Brian Sexton (Jennifer), and Chris Sexton (Erin), along with his 8 grandchildren Clare Sexton, Keegan Sexton, Bridget Sexton, Molly Sexton, Rian Sexton, Conor Sexton, Kolbe Sexton and Peter Sexton. Dan is also survived by his siblings Terry Sexton (Pat), Kathy McBrearty (Brian), and Marianne Brudek (Ken).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Dan on Saturday, August 16 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa. A rosary and visitation will begin at 9 am, followed by mass at 10:00 am. The mass can be viewed as a live-stream at https://youtube.com/live/tDP9Yl_S2Lc?feature=share

Masses are greatly appreciated for Dan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Daniel & Kathleen Sexton Memorial Scholarship at Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Rd. Kansas City, MO 64114 or to the Little Sisters of the Lamb, 36 S. Boeke St. Kansas City, KS 66101.

