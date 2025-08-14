fbpx
Doreen Rayne

Doreen Rayne, 91, passed away, August 5, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas.

She was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, to Parents George and Annie Dinnie, on July 6, 1934.

Doreen was a devoted teacher in Delaware where she was awarded Teacher of the Year. Before his passing she and her husband loved to travel, and they took many trips to Scotland and cruises to Bermuda. She was very active in her beloved church Limestone Presbyterian. Once Doreen moved to Kansas her favorite thing to do was visit with her 4 greatgrandchildren.

She is preceded in death by, her husband Robert Rayne, her brother James Dinnie and her parents George and Annie Dinnie.

Doreen is survived by her stepdaughters Susan Rayne Evins and Sherry Kelley; grandchildren Christopher Evins and Shelby Evins Duncan; Greatgrandchildren Ethan Peterson, Baker Duncan, Sidney Evins and Finley Evins; and loving nephew Andrew Dinnie and niece Jane Briggs.

Private family gathering will take place in Scotland at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

