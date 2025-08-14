Mike Frizzell August 14, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read Fire damages Mexican restaurant, bookshop in downtown Overland Park Investigators say an electrical fire started at Torreador Mexican Restaurant, with smoke also causing damage to Monstera's Books next door. Firefighters at the entrance to Torreador Mexican Restaurant in downtown Overland Park early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 14. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A patrolling police officer is being credited with spotting a restaurant fire in downtown Overland Park early Thursday morning. The officer reported the fire just after 2:10 a.m., coming from Torreador Mexican Restaurant, 7926 Floyd Street. Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Lenexa all responded to the call. Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters arrived to report smoke and fire from the back of the building minutes later. “Firefighters made entry to the building and quickly extinguished the fire, but discovered the fire was being fed by an electrical panel,” Rhodes said in a news release. “Firefighters completed a quick search to be sure no one was inside and then took up an exterior position until power crews could arrive to disconnect the power to the building.” Monstera’s Books next door also suffered smoke damage, according to Overland Park Fire officials. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The fire was extinguished by 4:09 a.m., after Evergy crews arrived. “The restaurant sustained moderate fire damage, but considerable smoke damage,” Rhodes said. “The adjoining bookstore suffered moderate smoke damage as well.” Torreador Mexican Restaurant has been open since 1985. The business next door is Monstera’s Books, which opened in March 2024. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Previous article‘No deal’ in place for Royals to acquire Overland Park’s Aspiria campusNext articleBridge to Fit: Do squats hurt your knees? Try this! About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES ‘No deal’ in place for Royals to acquire Overland Park’s Aspiria campus Johnson County Good News: An Overland Park botanical wedding, rescued kittens in Lenexa and more Prairie Village shopping centers ban e-bikes and e-scooters Overland Park Price Chopper that’s closing is selling all merchandise 33% off or higher Classic car business coming soon near K-7 Highway in Shawnee