fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
1 min. read

Fire damages Mexican restaurant, bookshop in downtown Overland Park

Investigators say an electrical fire started at Torreador Mexican Restaurant, with smoke also causing damage to Monstera's Books next door.

Firefighters at the entrance to Torreador Mexican Restaurant in downtown Overland Park early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 14. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A patrolling police officer is being credited with spotting a restaurant fire in downtown Overland Park early Thursday morning.

The officer reported the fire just after 2:10 a.m., coming from Torreador Mexican Restaurant, 7926 Floyd Street.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Lenexa all responded to the call.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters arrived to report smoke and fire from the back of the building minutes later.

“Firefighters made entry to the building and quickly extinguished the fire, but discovered the fire was being fed by an electrical panel,” Rhodes said in a news release. “Firefighters completed a quick search to be sure no one was inside and then took up an exterior position until power crews could arrive to disconnect the power to the building.”

Monstera’s Books next door also suffered smoke damage, according to Overland Park Fire officials. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The fire was extinguished by 4:09 a.m., after Evergy crews arrived.

“The restaurant sustained moderate fire damage, but considerable smoke damage,” Rhodes said. “The adjoining bookstore suffered moderate smoke damage as well.”

Torreador Mexican Restaurant has been open since 1985.

The business next door is Monstera’s Books, which opened in March 2024.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Previous article
‘No deal’ in place for Royals to acquire Overland Park’s Aspiria campus
Next article
Bridge to Fit: Do squats hurt your knees? Try this!

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.