A patrolling police officer is being credited with spotting a restaurant fire in downtown Overland Park early Thursday morning.

The officer reported the fire just after 2:10 a.m., coming from Torreador Mexican Restaurant, 7926 Floyd Street.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Lenexa all responded to the call.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters arrived to report smoke and fire from the back of the building minutes later.

“Firefighters made entry to the building and quickly extinguished the fire, but discovered the fire was being fed by an electrical panel,” Rhodes said in a news release. “Firefighters completed a quick search to be sure no one was inside and then took up an exterior position until power crews could arrive to disconnect the power to the building.”

The fire was extinguished by 4:09 a.m., after Evergy crews arrived.

“The restaurant sustained moderate fire damage, but considerable smoke damage,” Rhodes said. “The adjoining bookstore suffered moderate smoke damage as well.”

Torreador Mexican Restaurant has been open since 1985.

The business next door is Monstera’s Books, which opened in March 2024.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.