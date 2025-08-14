Man on motorcycle killed in Gardner crash Wednesday evening

The Gardner Police Department is investigating after a man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a car on Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash happened at about 6:27 p.m. near the intersection of 189th Terrace and Gardner Road.

In a news release, police say the motorcycle was southbound on Gardner Road when it struck a Toyota Camry that was making a left turn from northbound Gardner Road into a private drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Joshua Johnson, died at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the Toyota had minor injuries from the crash.

“The Johnson County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist the Gardner Police Department with the investigation,” the release said. “Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.”

As the crash was being investigated, Gardner police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Department of Transportation closed Gardner Road from 189th Street to the south side of Interstate 35. Exit ramps from both directions of Interstate 35 to Gardner Road were closed throughout the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 913-856-7312 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

All lanes and highway ramps reopened at about 9:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.