February 21, 1946-August 2, 2025

James Jerald “Jim” Monteen, 79, was born February 21, 1946, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Gerald and Hyacinth Monteen. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and went on to attend Lakeland College where he graduated with a major in business. While at Lakeland College, he met his wife Diane Yoder. After both graduated, they were married July 26, 1969.

Jim enjoyed meeting people and always wanted to learn all he could about everyone he met. With his outgoing personality and great memory for names and faces, he was a natural salesman. He started working for Lakeland College by going to different high schools as a college recruiter throughout the Chicago area and other locations. He eventually went on to become sales manager for various companies in the Chicago area. Jim and Diane started their family when their daughter Amy was born.

In 1978 Jim was transferred to the Kansas City area. They became members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and their daughter Lisa was born.

Jim retired from sales in 2013. He spent a lot of his free time playing pickle ball and spending as much time as possible with his family. He especially loved attending the grandkids’ sporting events.

In 2020 Jim was diagnosed with the first of three different cancers. He remained optimistic throughout his numerous treatments and surgeries.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Hyacinth Monteen and his brothers Timothy Monteen and Michael Monteen. He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Amy Laubhan (Brad), daughter Lisa Nichols (Chris), and his grandchildren Tyler Laubhan, Ben Laubhan, McKenna Nichols and Lucas Nichols.

No services are being held at this time.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.