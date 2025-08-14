Karen Hoffman

June 7, 1940 — August 11, 2025

Overland Park

Karen Kay Hoffman, affectionately known as Kay, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025, at the age of 85 in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on June 7, 1940, in Bushton, Kansas, Kay lived a full and vibrant life, enriched by her dedication to family, work, and a variety of interests that kept her spirit lively.

Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who found joy in spending time with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marlyn (John) Kay Hoffman, her father Luis Novotny, and her mother Gertrude Novotny.

Throughout her life, Kay demonstrated a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. As a skilled dog groomer and business owner, she built a successful career that combined her love for animals with her keen sense of business.

Outside of her professional life, Kay had a passion for traveling with her husband, particularly exploring the vast and varied landscapes of the United States. She enjoyed the serenity of fishing and boating and found delight in the excitement of gambling. A dedicated sports fan, she was an avid supporter of KU basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs, cheering on her teams with unwavering enthusiasm.

Kay leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory: her son Shawn Hoffman and his wife Angie, her son Tyson Hoffman and his wife Susan, and her daughter Lorelle (Hoffman) Eller and her husband Steve. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all of whom were a source of immense pride and joy for her.

A memorial service celebrating Kay’s life will be held on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home 10701 Johnson Drive Shawnee KS. Burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 8300 Quivira Lenexa KS. Her family and friends will gather to honor a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and a legacy that will endure in the hearts of those who knew her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.