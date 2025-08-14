September 19, 1982 – August 9, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kyle Michael Kramer of Olathe, Kansas, who left this world on August 9, 2025, at the age of 42. Kyle was born on September 19, 1982, in Emporia, Kansas, and throughout his life he was known as a great problem solver and the steady rock others could rely on. Blessed with a high intellect, he found joy in gaining mastery of many different subjects and was always eager to share his knowledge. Kyle approached life with curiosity, dedication, and a willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Kyle was a devoted husband to Mary Catherine (Katie) Weiford Kramer, whom he adored deeply, and a proud, loving father to their three children — Colin (7), Claire (6), and Thomas (4). His marriage to Katie was the highlight of his life, and he cherished every moment they shared. An avid family man, Kyle poured all of himself into his relationship with her and into raising their children. Whether exploring nature trails together, embarking on family hikes, sharing quiet moments at home, or preparing a gourmet meal for loved ones, Kyle embraced every opportunity to create cherished memories. His home was a place of warmth, joy, and unwavering love.

A graduate of Emporia High School and the University of Kansas, Kyle began his career at Grant Thornton as a consultant. He later advanced to serve as the Director of Security Governance, Risk, and Enablement at UMB Bank, where he was respected for his expertise, dedication, and leadership.

Kyle was also a loyal and lifelong friend. From his high school days through his college years and well beyond, he remained close to a tight-knit group of friends, sharing in each other’s milestones, supporting one another through challenges, and creating countless stories and memories together.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Katie; his children, Colin, Claire, and Thomas; his mother, Diane (James) Kelly; and his sister, Kelly Thomas-(Paul) Addison, a niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Terrence Kramer.

Kyle’s life was a testament to the power of steadfast love, intellectual curiosity, and generosity of spirit. He built deep and lasting bonds, lifted others with his wisdom and humor, and left an enduring mark on the lives he touched. Though his time here was far too short, the lessons he taught, the love he gave, and the example he set will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206. Rosary will begin at 9:30, followed by visitation at 10:00 with the family. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 with a luncheon immediately following. Interment of his ashes will be at a later date. The service will be live-streamed at www.cureofars.com/funeral

In lieu of flowers, the Kyle Kramer Memorial has been established for the benefit of his children. Memorials may also be mailed to Signature Funeral, 406 E. Bannister Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131, with checks made to Kyle Kramer Memorial.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.