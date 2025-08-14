September 16, 1948-August 9, 2025

Margaret A. “Maggie” Watson, 76, of Mission, KS, passed away on August 9, 2025. Maggie was born September 16, 1948 in Boone, Iowa and grew up in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from North Dakota State University and later moved to Kansas City where she enjoyed a 30-year career at ABF Freight System. A dedicated patron of local animal welfare organizations, Maggie’s rescues include Sherman, Cleo, Gabby, and Captain.

Maggie was preceded in death by her mother and father, William Merritt and Mary Elizabeth (Shoemaker) Watson, and sister, Mary Ellen Oberlander (Ralph). She is survived by partner Richard Wineinger, brother William Watson, nieces Sarah and Lisa and nephew Mark and their families; stepdaughter Kelly, granddaughters Annie and Sarah, and close friend Kara.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 20 from 1:30-3:30 pm at Powell Community Center, Room C, 6200 Martway St., Mission, Kansas 66202.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.