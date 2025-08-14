January 7, 1951-August 9, 2025

Patrick William McCurdy, 74, entered his eternal rest on August 9, 2025, enveloped in the love and presence of his family.

Pat – or Patrick William Edward Joseph McCurdy when his mother wanted him to know she meant business – was born January 7, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting Peony Park, and working on his 1956 Chevy. He spent many hours with his great aunt Sarah, who taught him manners.

Pat met the love of his life, Naomi Rookstool, on a blind date on August 18, 1971. Pat proposed three weeks later, and they married on November 20, 1971. They always made sure people knew it was for excitement and not necessity, as their first born did not arrive for another two years! For over 53 years, they stayed madly in love.

Pat and Naomi raised their family at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, Nebraska and were very involved in Marriage Encounter. They started as participants when they were newlyweds. Soon after, they became leaders and helped other couples enrich their relationships through spiritual growth.

Pat was an active member of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. Some Elwood folks may remember Pat rolling into town with a brand new 1995 pumper truck that he spec’d out – the same pumper truck the department is still using today. He was also a rescue and recovery scuba diver in and around Johnson’s Lake.

Pat could fix anything. This started early in life at his dad’s boat shop. He then went to trade school and worked for many years as a diesel mechanic at John Deere and Case International. He was a driver for Midwest Special Services after he retired as a diesel mechanic.

Pat was pre-deceased by his parents, Bette and Mac McCurdy, his brothers, Mike and Tim, and his son, Chris. No doubt both Bette and Chris were waiting to greet Pat with open arms.

Pat’s family was his whole world. Pat is survived by his wife, Naomi and two beloved daughters Megan (Meredith) McCurdy and Katherine (Chad) Dangler. He is also survived by grandchildren: Marissa, Tyson, and Isaac McCurdy, Hunter and William Dangler, Harper and Amelia Moser, and Ally and Kelsey Shotkoski; and two great-grandsons, Ryker and Rowen Bowne.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church located at 6630 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas 66202 on August 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a graveside service at Cozad Cemetery in Cozad, Nebraska on August 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with the family receiving friends and telling Pat stories at the Elks Lodge 2250, 820 Avenue J, Cozad, Nebraska 69130 at noon following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s memory to the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department or the Gosper County Carnival Association, aka the World’s Fair, both in care of the Elwood Area Foundation, P.O. Box 303, Elwood, Nebraska 68937.

