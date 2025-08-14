July 16, 1956-August 10, 2025

Richard “Rick” Allen Kochuyt, Jr. of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on August 10, 2025. Born in Moline, Illinois on July 16, 1956, Rick was the son of Mary Kay (Glynn) DeCoster and Richard (Dick) Kochuyt. He graduated from Moline High School in 1974 and St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa in 1979. In 2001, he married Mary Widmer, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Professionally, Rick built a successful career in commercial real estate, specializing in the acquisition, development, and sale of high-traffic retail locations. He and his partners owned and developed retail properties throughout the greater Kansas City area. Rick’s warmth, humor and gift for making others feel valued ensured his friendships and professional connections endured for decades.

Rick was also a gifted tennis player. His passion for tennis began early and lasted throughout his life. He played in high school, attended college on a tennis scholarship and taught many people to play the game during and after college. He rarely visited the Quad Cities without running into someone he taught to play many years ago. While Parkinson’s made it impossible to continue to be competitive, he maintained his love for the game.

Rick’s accomplishments were surpassed only by the life he built with family and friends. He cherished his time with them, whether traveling, dining out, watching sports or playing tennis. If Rick was there, laughter was sure to follow along with stories that would be retold for years.

Rick met his Parkinson’s diagnosis with the same optimism, humor and determination that defined his life. For over ten years, he faced the disease head-on, never letting it diminish his passion for living life to the fullest.

Rick had been involved with many organizations over the years and currently served on the Board of Trustees of The Parkinson’s Foundation Heartland. He was also a devoted member of Visitation Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO, where he had served as a lector and eucharistic minister.

Rick is survived by his wife Mary Widmer; son Mitchel (Karla) Kochuyt; grandchildren Khloe, Matthew, and Noah (Miami, FL); siblings Kim Kochuyt (Moline, IL), Todd (Mindy) Kochuyt (Overland Park, KS), Scott (Brycie) Kochuyt (Rock Island, IL), JoBeth (Mike) Ethington (Rock Island, IL), and Ethan (Scott Hicke) DeCoster (Seattle, WA); brother-inlaw Mark (Danielle) Widmer (Brunswick, MO) and sister-in-law Marla Laidler (Chillicothe, MO); and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

A visitation will be held starting at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 13th, 2025, at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Rick’s honor to Parkinson’s Foundation or Kansas City Hospice House.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.