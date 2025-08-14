Sean T. DeCourcy

July 24, 1955 — August 11, 2025

Shawnee

Sean Terrance DeCourcy born on July 24, 1955 peacefully passed away at home on August 11th 2025 from a short battle of cancer. He worked for Robbie Mfg. for 30 years and retired in 2010 after a disability from a stroke.

He was a devoted father and husband. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart. He was an avid Chiefs fan and well known in Chiefs Kingdom in the 80’s and 90’s.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rose. Three children, Sonya (Josh) Harding, Cara DeCourcy, and Sean (Brinly) DeCourcy. Two grandchildren Benton Harding and Ryland Schriock. A brother and sister, Brian and Patricia DeCourcy, sister in law Janice DeCourcy, four nieces and nephews, Kelly (Jason) Steele, Tim (Kim) and Mike DeCourcy, Briana (Justin) Andrae, and nine great nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his brother Mickey DeCourcy and parents James and Diane DeCourcy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic church in Shawnee or Catholic Community Health Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Saturday August 23rd at 11 am Pleasant View Cemetery 6100 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS 66216. Following will be a celebration of life at his favorite watering hole, The Pour House located at 7405 Nieman Rd. Shawnee Ks 66214

Everyone is welcome to attend both the service and celebration of life.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.