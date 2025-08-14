Shelly “Sissy” Dawn Owen

January 15th, 1967 – August 10th, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shelly Dawn Owen (Sissy), age 58. Shelly lived her entire life defying the odds. While Shelly lived through a lifetime of surgeries and physical limitations, she maintained perseverance and strength. Shelly was a constant reminder not to let challenges define us. Shelly loved family gatherings, going shopping, and out to eat. She also loved to wheelchair dance and watch the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shelly leaves behind her mother, Linda Williams (Steve) Stilwell, Kansas; her father, Steve Owen, Deltona, Florida; her twin brother, Kelly Owen (Kristy) Moore, Oklahoma, and her sister, Amy Held, Overland Park, Kansas. Shelly loved her family so very much; she leaves behind Uncles, Aunts, and many Cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 16th, 2025, at the Royale at City Place 10501 W. 113th Street, Overland Park, KS. 66210. Parking is available in the WellSky parking lot on the east side of The Royale.

Memorial Contributions – Donations in honor of Shelly to Lakemary Center, 15145 S. Keeler, Suite A, Olathe, Ks. 66062

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.